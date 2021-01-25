LETTER: Question for political candidates

I have a question for each candidate for Normal mayor and city council.

Question: Do you denounce “Stop the Steal”?

I’m not referring to the violent insurrection at our capital, that’s too easy, rather the big lie that cultured and subsequently released that vile rage. Do you denounce the conspiracy theories of massive coordinated election fraud, allegations for which there is no credible evidence? Accusations that were investigated, re-investigated, re-counted, re-examined and, without exception, dismissed by state election officials, many of them Republicans facing intense partisan pressure, even threats? Purported evidence that was scrutinized and summarily dismissed by some 60 courts, many of them by Republican appointed judges? Fraud claims that were in fact fraudulent and ultimately retracted by their couriers under threat of defamation lawsuits or fear of culpability following the failed insurrection?

While this question may not strike you as germane to service in city government, it is central to the democratic prerequisite to that service. And while your answer to this question alone will not win my vote, it may very well disqualify you from my consideration for it, as well as, I suspect, many others.