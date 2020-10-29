LETTER: Rachael Lund for county board

I am writing in support of Rachael Lund for the board seat in District 5. As a local owner of multiple businesses, I look for community leaders with diverse backgrounds who can show empathy and understanding to all their constituents. Rachael Lund is someone who will first seek to understand and then will work hard to gain perspective and foster change.

Our local economy has been challenged as of late and we will need leaders who are agents of change, visionary’s and not willing to accept, “because that is how we have always done it” as an answer to our unique challenges. Rachael is that person who I, whole-heartedly trust to help lead us in the future. I encourage residents in District 5 to join me in voting for Rachael Lund to the McLean County Board on or before November 3.