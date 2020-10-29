LETTER: Rachael Lund new blood for a new time

I am happy to support Rachael Lund for District 5 of the McLean County Board. Rachael brings the technology and values needed to help the county meet the problems of today and plan for tomorrow. We need new blood for a new time.

Her knowledge of internet technology will help all of the institutions run by the county including the nursing home, jail, and health department.

As a former social work educator I know the importance of mental health services and the relationship between the jail and mental health. Rachel Lund knows the importance of this as well. States are slowly eliminating the cash bail system which leaves low income people in jail before conviction of a crime. Rachael Lund knows that this move would save the county money and contribute to equal justice.

The current census serves as a basis for redistrcting in our state and county. Rachael Lund supports a bi-partisan approach to this process and an end to gerrymandering.

Rachael Lund brings the technology and values that McLean County needs. Vote for her on November 3.

Mary Cunningham, Normal

