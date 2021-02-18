LETTER: Ranked choice voting a fairer election

Bloomington has a mayoral election coming up with four candidates. This presents the danger of a minority winner. Any time there are more than two candidates, a candidate can win with a plurality, a minority of the votes, less than half. In an extreme case, the winner of a four-candidate election might win with only a little over a quarter of the votes, the other three-quarters evenly split among the other three. Three-quarters of the voters didn’t prefer the winner – not very democratic.

Some places make a minority winner less likely by holding a runoff election between the top two candidates. That’s better, but runoff elections are expensive and typically attract much fewer voters than the original election, thus being somewhat less democratic; and the truly most popular candidate may not have been in the top two.

The best way to avoid minority winners is with Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). There’s only one election, with a ranked ballot listing all candidates, so people don’t need to vote again later. The ballots are tallied and as many runoffs as needed are done automatically, ending with one candidate, who has majority support. Cheaper, quicker, and more democratic. Experience shows that voters have no trouble adjusting to ranked ballots.

For an introduction to RCV with examples, you can go online to rankit.vote or FairVoteIllinois.org.

James Parr, Bloomington

