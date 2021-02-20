 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Ranked choice voting a game-changer
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Ranked choice voting a game-changer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

You might want to scratch your head the first time you hear about this, but there is a voting method which makes it possible for We The People to have much more influence in the election process and never have to worry about "throwing away your vote."

It is called ranked choice voting (RCV) and it is growing in popularity all across this country. Maine was the first state to implement it and many local elections have gotten on board. Imagine what it would be like if you could actually vote for the representative you truly liked and not just the one who has the best chance. RCV lets you list your choices in order of most favorite to least. This way every candidate gets a fair chance and citizens get a fair vote.

This changes everything.

 Steven Spears, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News