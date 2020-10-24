LETTER: Re-elect Dan Bailey in 105th District

I am writing in favor of Dan Brady to be re-elected for the 105th district to Illinois House of Representatives.

Not only is Dan a hard worker and public servant, he extends his hands across the aisle. He is wherever his constituents need him, in other words he’s accountable and reliable; he doesn’t just appear when it’s time to be re-elected. Dan is assisting in securing PPD for health care workers due to COVID-19.

He has aided my family in finding a contractor that would do work for disabled veterans. After I tirelessly looked, Dan stepped right up to the plate to help. Dan is a warrior for legislation to help local law enforcement and emergency workers obtain information to assist them in responding to calls regarding individuals with special needs.

I have known Dan since the 1980s, and he is definitely someone you can count on. So please join me in re-electing Dan Brady on Nov. 3 for state representative in the 105th district.

Cleo Peterson, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0