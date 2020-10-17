 Skip to main content
LETTER: Re-elect Dan Brady in 105th
LETTER: Re-elect Dan Brady in 105th

I am writing this letter to ask for your assistance with re-electing Dan Brady for the 105th Legislative District. Dan Brady continues to demonstrate why he is “the best person for the job.” He is compassionate and has a high moral compass that guides his thinking. He continues to support our community and the people. He is active in attending community events. He continues to demonstrate his ability to make change happen. Dan Brady, I, along with others, will continue to stand with you and for you and behind you.

Carlos Armstrong, Normal

