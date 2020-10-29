LETTER: Re-elect Dan Brady in 105th

I am pleased to recommend to all voters of the 105th Legislative District the reelection of Dan Brady as your state representative. I have known Dan Brady for more than 30 years and have experienced firsthand his dedication to his community's citizens. I was a circuit court judge hearing DUI cases when Dan, as coroner, began a program allowing tours of the morgue in McLean County. This program was available to judges for offenders sentenced to probation. I often utilized this program as a probation requirement when sentencing DUI offenders and do not doubt that such a tour was a sobering experience for those who abused alcohol and then drove in our community.
His dedication to public safety is just a small part of his accomplishments in public service. Dan has been involved in legislation involving insurance, families, law enforcement, and emergency medical services. These areas, important to all of us, make him the well-rounded candidate we need. I strongly recommend his reelection to the General Assembly.
Donald Bernardi, Normal
