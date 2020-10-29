LETTER: Re-elect Dan Brady in 105th

I am pleased to recommend to all voters of the 105th Legislative District the reelection of Dan Brady as your state representative. I have known Dan Brady for more than 30 years and have experienced firsthand his dedication to his community's citizens. I was a circuit court judge hearing DUI cases when Dan, as coroner, began a program allowing tours of the morgue in McLean County. This program was available to judges for offenders sentenced to probation. I often utilized this program as a probation requirement when sentencing DUI offenders and do not doubt that such a tour was a sobering experience for those who abused alcohol and then drove in our community.