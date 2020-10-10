LETTER: Re-elect Kathy Yoder as coroner

We enthusiastically support Kathy Yoder for re-election as McLean County Coroner. Through her education, she has exceptional knowledge of complex management, data collection and analysis in investigative situations, passion for understanding community health issues and skills to console grieving families.

Kathy has worked collaboratively within the region to ensure McLean County retains an excellent forensic pathologist when many areas of the country go without.

She collaborates with leaders in health care, law enforcement, education and community action organizations to obtain grants or provide education to address rising causes of death. These include the pandemic, falls among seniors, opioid use, and suicide.

Many of these activities are beyond the expectations set by the Illinois statute on the role of coroner. We believe her efforts to not only expertly carry out the basic role but also perform beyond the State of Illinois’s basic expectations demonstrate why she should be reelected.

We urge you to vote to re-elect Kathy Yoder for coroner.

Donna and Darrell Hartweg, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0