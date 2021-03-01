LETTER: Re-elect Koos as mayor in Normal

As our community casts their votes this spring, I would ask that you keep in mind the hard work and vision that Chris Koos has displayed as our mayor.

The most recent example of this is the increasing presence of Rivian that we see around town. Without essential relationship-building spearheaded by Mayor Koos, Rivian might have followed through on their plan to strip the old Mitsubishi plant for parts. Instead, they were welcomed into our town and returned the kindness by investing hundreds of millions of dollars into renovating the factory and turning it into a place that will create hundreds if not thousands of jobs.

There are many more examples of how the mayor has worked to make this a happier, more inclusive, and more sustainable community, from the Town’s continual expansion of the Constitution Trail to ongoing partnerships between Normal and organizations like Not In Our Town and the Ecology Action Center.