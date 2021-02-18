LETTER: Re-elect Koos as mayor in Normal

We hope you will join us April 6 to vote Chris Koos for mayor of Normal. We have known Chris for many years. We had a small restaurant in Uptown Normal in the late 90s and he was a strong supporter and advocate for all Uptown business even before he was on the City Council. Chris is approachable and responsive to all residents.

We have been involved in many enjoyable Uptown events and the energy and vibrancy at these events is palpable. This is directly related to the leadership of Mayor Koos and his vision for our community .

The services the town provides are excellent as evidenced by all the hard work provided by town employees removing downed trees, branches and snow and ice during the current round of winter weather. The prompt response to the recent train derailment and fire by the town helped people stay informed and aware of the situation in a timely manner.

Mayor Koos was an early leader in attracting Rivian to build vehicles in Normal and they are creating at least a thousand good paying jobs for our community. The first vehicles will be rolling off the line this year.