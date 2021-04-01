LETTER: Re-elect Koos as Normal mayor

I plan to vote for Chris Koos for Normal mayor and so should you.

Chris’ stewardship has resulted in a strong foundation of sound fiscal management and strategic economic development. Over the course of this last challenging year, he’s demonstrated his sound leadership skills in steering us through the pandemic by responding to the needs of both the residents and business owners of Normal by ensuring targeted aid reached those most in need.

While other towns our size have struggled, Normal continues to grow and thrive. Thanks to Mayor Koos’s strategic planning, we’ve just learned Rivian intends to add another 1,800 jobs here in Normal over the next nine months. Our town maintains excellent services to keep our neighborhoods safe and healthy with ongoing infrastructure improvements and responsive town governance at all levels.