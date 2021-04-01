LETTER: Re-elect Koos as Normal mayor

I plan to vote for Chris Koos for Normal mayor and so should you.
Chris’ stewardship has resulted in a strong foundation of sound fiscal management and strategic economic development. Over the course of this last challenging year, he’s demonstrated his sound leadership skills in steering us through the pandemic by responding to the needs of both the residents and business owners of Normal by ensuring targeted aid reached those most in need.
While other towns our size have struggled, Normal continues to grow and thrive. Thanks to Mayor Koos’s strategic planning, we’ve just learned Rivian intends to add another 1,800 jobs here in Normal over the next nine months. Our town maintains excellent services to keep our neighborhoods safe and healthy with ongoing infrastructure improvements and responsive town governance at all levels.
Chris rightly points out the pandemic is not yet over, and he has assured us he will continue to focus on it until we can declare success. I’m surprised Chris’ opponent cites division as the biggest challenge facing us because due to Chris’ collaborative and transparent leadership style, there are so many of us who are quite proud to call Normal home. We value our excellent neighborhoods, parks, and schools, the thriving downtown we can enjoy with our children and grandchildren, and our rich array of locally owned businesses. This quality of life didn’t happen by accident; it was achieved under Chris’ strategic vision and commitment to working hard in service to all of us.