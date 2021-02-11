LETTER: Re-elect Koos as Normal mayor

Come this April 6th, voters in Normal will decide who they want to be their Mayor. Undoubtedly, that choice will impact the course of economic recovery from Covid, the quality of essential services available to the residents, and how their quality of life will be protected and enhanced in the future. I urge family, friends, colleagues and other voters in Normal to re-elect Chris Koos.

Under Mayor Koos's leadership, the city of Normal has made remarkable accomplishments: development of Uptown, city beautification, wise investments, an enviable triple-A bond rating, top-grade rail transportation, and the location of Rivian with the subsidiary auto-supply businesses that will be generated. All these have brought positive national attention to the city.

If the past four years of experiencing leadership at the highest government level has taught us anything, reasonable people, I believe, will consider the quality of past achievements as well as a candidate's character and values. I would like to highlight the latter quality in this letter.