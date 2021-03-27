LETTER: Re-elect Koos for good work

Since mid-January, Pantagraph readers have seen letters to the editor endorsing the re-election of Mayor Chris Koos authored by business owners, teachers, students, artists, union and medical professionals. retirees and young people. A one-time employee. A Vietnam comrade in arms. Judges and a former mayor whose legacies live on today.

We have heard from Normal citizens who have lived here for decades, who left at various stages of life and returned, who moved here recently and quickly came to love the Town. They have described the mayor’s vision, integrity, grit, courage, demonstrated trustworthiness and lifetime of love for and daily service to us all as the Town grew steadily, carefully better.

Made mention of Chris Koos lifting up historic properties, pairing them with beautiful, sustainably-designed new places and spaces. Maintaining our basic infrastructure and exceptional essential services. Looking out for local businesses. Nurturing relationships with new friends from Rivian, Brandt, and elsewhere who have chosen to bring their adventurous spirit, talent, and innovation here when they might have gone most anywhere.