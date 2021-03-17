 Skip to main content
LETTER: Re-elect Koos mayor of Normal
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Please join me in voting to re-elect Chris Koos as mayor of Normal.

A mayor's leadership is always important. Chris has demonstrated strong leadership in good times and during a pandemic. We need strong leadership to continue to keep Normal progressing. Another key strength in progressing is relationships. Chris has established relationships with people from both parties in Springfield and Washington, D.C. He has also led the Town to a solid relationship with ISU.

Other traits that are important for our mayor are vision, the ability to listen to all, and being visible and available to all constituents. Chris has all of these characteristics.

Some people are concerned with Normal's debt. The Town continues to receive AAA ratings from professional financial rating services, showing that the debt is well within professionally accepted limits.

Chris served the Town in multiple positions before becoming mayor. We need his experienced leadership. On April 6th, or through early voting before then, cast your vote for the proven abilities of Chris Koos.

R.J. Whitworth, Normal

