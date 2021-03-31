LETTER: Re-elect Koos, McCarthy, Grammer

I came to Normal in 1978 to finish my journalism degree at Illinois State and spend a few years at the Pantagraph before moving to a larger city. I’m still here. I couldn’t think of anywhere else I’d rather live. The community is a great place to work, raise a family and enjoy a high quality of life.

That’s why I endorse the re-election of Mayor Chris Koos, Councilman Kevin McCarthy and Normal Township Supervisor Sarah Grammer.

With their leadership, Normal and Normal Township have risen to be a showcase for other mid-size towns. Rather than a deteriorating inner city, Normal has a thriving central business district. The public funds spent there were an investment that has more than paid off by providing sales tax dollars and an entertainment district of which we can all be proud. The eastside commerce center also provides sales tax dollars to, among other things, fix those pesky potholes which almost everyone knows are a natural result of Illinois winters. They get fixed promptly and well.