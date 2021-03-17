LETTER: Re-elect McCarthy to council

Please join me in supporting Kevin McCarthy for Normal Town Council. Kevin’s nearly nine years of service on council gives him the experience that will be necessary to serve the needs of our community and also attract new investment bringing more jobs and tax dollars.

I’ve known Kevin for 25 years and know him as a person of integrity and service. I have seen the Lake Run Club and other organizations benefit from his leadership skills and collaboration. I also know Kevin as a charitable person through his frequent participation in charitable events and in working with Kevin on events supporting Timber Pointe Easter Seal Camp.

Kevin brings business experience as the owner and founder of Path Performance, Inc., a performance and consulting business that he launched over 28 years ago. Over the years, he has helped people and organizations achieve greater success and vitality.

Kevin brings that same passion, service, leadership skills, and collaboration to help the Town of Normal achieve greater success. Some Kevin’s past council actions include:

1. Voting to support Rivian Automotive, Distihl Brewing, Brandt Agricultural Products resulting in hundreds of new, well-paying jobs.