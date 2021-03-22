LETTER: Re-elect McCarthy to Normal board

Kevin McCarthy is the right person to re-elect to Normal’s Town Council. During his nine years on Council he has continuously supported long range visions for our community, strong economic development, enhanced infrastructure improvements, reduced Town debt, and promoted job growth for our residents.

For the past nine years I have closely observed Kevin, from a perspective that only a few others have had the opportunity. I served on the Normal Town Council at the time Kevin was first elected. From his first day, his devotion to studying the issues, his concern for resolving conflicts, and his genuine sincerity for making Normal a better community has been his hallmark. His ability to consider all sides of issues and bring satisfactory closure through consensus is a desirable attribute for this Town’s council.

Kevin’s commitment goes well beyond his work on behalf of the council. He serves on several boards, taskforces, advisory councils and alliances. In every case, his approach remains consistently positive, his demeanor remains unflappable, his dedication remains unquestionable, and his vision for our community is far reaching and without boundaries.

Kevin McCarthy is the right person to re-elect to Normal’s Town Council. Please join me with your vote for McCarthy on or before April 6.

Chuck Scott, Normal

