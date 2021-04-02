LETTER Re-elect McCarthy to Normal council

I’m writing this to urge you to vote on or before April 6 in our local elections. As a resident of Bloomington, I plan to vote for those who represent me, and as a former long-term resident of Normal, I’m equally concerned with those who represent our neighboring community.

Like most residents in Bloomington/Normal, I frequently shop, socialize, and dine in both communities. I’m very impressed with how the Town of Normal has transformed Uptown into a thriving and beautiful destination, and Councilman Kevin McCarthy has been an integral part of that transformation. Kevin has also been a significant player in keeping Normal’s economy thriving with his support and leadership in bringing Rivian to our area, along with the Destihl Brewery and Phoenix Investors, to name a few.

Kevin has also consistently voted to invest in Normal’s, streets, sewer and water lines, as well other infrastructure projects which benefit the entire community.

I’ve known Kevin for over 25 years, both as a friend, a neighbor, and as president of the Lake Run Club. Kevin is diligent in researching any matter he undertakes, whether it be Town of Normal business, his own personal coaching business, or the many volunteer projects with which he’s been involved.