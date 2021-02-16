LETTER: Re-elect McCarthy to Normal council

I am writing in support of Kevin McCarthy for reelection to the Town of Normal Town Council. I had the opportunity to work alongside Kevin early in the pandemic as we studied how to deliver internet services to McLean County’s rural student population. As the chair of that United Way committee, Kevin gave me great support in my role. As a member of the committee, Kevin helped to vet a variety of ideas on how to ensure our rural students had access to the internet to continue their education.

Not only have I witnessed Kevin stepping up to help in this area, I know that Kevin continues to volunteer his time on the Behavioral Health Coordinating Council. Behavioral health continues to be an important conversation in this community, especially now during a pandemic. Kevin was part of the 2040 Vision, a strategic planning effort for the future of the Town of Normal.

As a member of Town Council, Kevin fully supported efforts to bring Rivian to town. Rivian’s presence has brought a great economic boost to the Town of Normal. Kevin is a strategic thinker and can see how decisions affect many areas of the community. His nine years on the council makes him one of the most experienced members today.

Please join me in supporting Kevin’s re-election on April 6.

Cat Woods, Bloomington

