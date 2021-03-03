LETTER: Re-elect McCarthy to Normal council

Join us in voting to re-elect Kevin McCarthy to Normal Town Council. He has lived in Normal nearly three decades and invested in building a successful coaching/consulting business.

Kevin attended ISU, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance, minor in accounting and a masters in exercise science and sport and exercise psychology. He understands how local investments impact our lives, voting to support Rivian, Brandt Agricultural, Phoenix Investors, Destihl Brewing and other projects.

As a nine-year member of our town council Kevin has been a successful/positive influence working with our town government and the public. Kevin’s experience will be essential for maintaining high-quality services while bringing tax dollars back to the Town for local projects, attracting new investment in the community, and providing relief for families.

During his tenure he has voted to invest over $150 million in infrastructure projects, saved $8 million through bond refinancing, and helped the town to maintain an AAA credit rating every year. Kevin’s tenure on our council reflects his excellence at listening, taking in all perspectives and asking excellent questions when needed. Please vote before or on April 6 for Kevin McCarthy.

Larry and Laurel Schumacher, Normal

