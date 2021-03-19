LETTER: Re-elect McCarthy to Normal council

I am a lifelong resident of Bloomington/Normal and although I have resided in Bloomington most of my adult life, I was born at Brokaw Hospital and went to NCHS.

Because I recognize that we are a community as a whole I watch Normal's leadership as much as I watch Bloomington's. This letter is to show my support for Kevin McCarthy to be re-elected to Normal Town Council.

I have know Kevin probably as long as he has lived here. I have watched him grow an amazingly successful business, volunteer in many arenas that have made a difference to our community and, most importantly, serve the citizens of the Town of Normal by being a visionary who could see the needs for the future of our community. Now while the state struggles financially and Illinois fights with an image of not being business friendly, Kevin has voted on many issues that have impacted the economy in Bloomington Normal in a positive way. His actions on council have helped Normal to maintain a AAA bond rating every year he's been involved.

Our community has benefited from the leadership of many good officials over the years and Kevin stands out among those great leaders. If you vote in Normal, I encourage you to vote to keep McCarthy on your council. He is the voice of reason who has proven himself for the last nine years.

Vicki Tilton, Bloomington

