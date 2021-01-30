LETTER: Re-elect McCarthy to Normal council

On (or before) April 6, please join me in voting to re-elect Kevin McCarthy to Normal Town Council.

As a successful entrepreneur and longtime resident of Normal, Mr. McCarthy has brought to council the same positive outlook, intense focus, and disciplined work ethic that he brings to his consulting practice.

In his business, he coaches clients on how to stay healthy, strong, and profitable through good nutrition, regular exercise, and strategic thinking. Normal benefits from this same steady hand in Councilman McCarthy’s courageous initiatives, positions, and votes. He has helped save the town tens of millions of dollars through fiscal responsibility and strategic refinancing.

With Mr. McCarthy's support, our community thrives in many ways thanks to investments like incentives for Rivian Motors to bring in thousands of well-paying jobs.

Life in Normal is better for Kevin McCarthy’s leadership and service over the past nine years. Let’s make sure we continue to get those benefits for four more years by re-electing Kevin McCarthy to Normal Town Council on April 6.

Bob Broad, Normal

