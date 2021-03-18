LETTER: Re-elect McCarthy to Normal council

Please help me in re-electing Kevin McCarthy for Town of Normal Council on April 6.

For the past nine years, with his support to bring companies like Rivian and Brandt to Normal, Kevin’s leadership on the council has helped foster new economic development and been instrumental in supporting $93 million in infrastructure projects that have helped improve our roads and water/sewer system. This all while voting to reduce debt by $14 million and helping to maintain a AAA credit rating for the Town.

I have known Kevin as a coach and colleague on the Lake Run Club Board for the past two and a half years and have been extremely impressed by Kevin’s knowledge, experience, and leadership as well as his connection to the community. I am voting for Kevin to support the past initiatives he’s been involved with connected with his pragmatic skills to provide a positive vision and continued financial stability for the future of the Town of Normal.

Nick Anderson, Normal

