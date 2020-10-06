LETTER: Re-elect McIntyre to county board

I'm pleased to recommend John McIntyre for another term on the Board of McLean County. As a volunteer, I am now chairing the 377 Board that guides programs and funding for county residents with developmental disabilities. In that role I have seen the leadership that John brings to the county. He listens carefully, is engaged and focuses on keeping high quality services available while keeping an eye on the McLean County budget. Those are skills we need to keep on the McLean County Board. I will be be voting November 3 for John McIntyre.