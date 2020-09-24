 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Re-elect McIntyre to county board
0 comments

LETTER: Re-elect McIntyre to county board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Please join me in supporting John McIntyre for re-election to the McLean County Board.

The recent five years of his leadership as the Board Chair have been remarkable. He has kept a close eye on the budget while leading the county forward in some of the most difficult times. I’m honored to serve on the Behavioral Health Coordinating Council that he chairs. We are implementing the Mental Health Action Plan that was drafted and adopted largely by his vision and effort. As a result, McLean County is recognized as a leader in the country for addressing mental health. We need John McIntyre to stay on the McLean County Board.

Sonja Reece, Normal

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News