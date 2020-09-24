LETTER: Re-elect McIntyre to county board

The recent five years of his leadership as the Board Chair have been remarkable. He has kept a close eye on the budget while leading the county forward in some of the most difficult times. I’m honored to serve on the Behavioral Health Coordinating Council that he chairs. We are implementing the Mental Health Action Plan that was drafted and adopted largely by his vision and effort. As a result, McLean County is recognized as a leader in the country for addressing mental health. We need John McIntyre to stay on the McLean County Board.