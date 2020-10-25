LETTER: Re-elect McIntyre to county board

Why should you vote for John McIntyre to be reelected to the McLean County Board? Because he is a proven leader who takes time to understand the numerous issues facing McLean County.

Mental health concerns were addressed and greatly improved by a committee consisting of members of the County Board and other civic leaders with John leading the way.

John strives to build consensus among board members and county officials. He is willing to tackle the hard problems all the while maintaining a balanced budget.

John McIntyre isn’t looking for glory he just wants what is best for all citizens of McLean County.

Cast your vote for John McIntyre and keep our county running smoothly.

Ellen Schroeder-Concklin, Bloomington

