LETTER: Re-elect McIntyre to county board

I have known John McIntyre for many years. He was an excellent coach, won state championships and is still looked up to by former students and parents. He’s always been a leader.

John has extended those leadership skills as a representative of District 5 of the McLean County Board. He listens to constituents, he votes for what is best for residents of our county. He has become a real expert in the field of behavioral health, one of the most important areas that concerns all of us. People suffering from mental crisis now have options due to the Behavioral Health master plan for McLean County. John and Susan Schafer wrote that plan. We need to keep working to help all people manage mental health issues. John can do that.