LETTER: Re-elect Mollie Ward in Ward 7

Soon after I moved to Bloomington in 2000, I went with my neighbor to Mollie Ward’s house, about a block away, to talk about establishing a Neighborhood Association. We recognized each other as attendees of the same church.

In the last 20 years I’ve seen Mollie and her husband grow professionally and seen their children grow up. I know that she is involved in her neighborhood, the local schools and churches, indeed, the well-being of the entire community. Mollie represents Bloomington citizens with compassion and professionalism, respecting the human dignity of all.

She is running to retain her seat on the City Council from Ward 7. I urge you to vote for her.

Kathryn Kerr, Bloomington

