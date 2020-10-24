LETTER: Re-elect Sommer as representative

I am writing in support of Keith Sommer for re-election as Representative of the 88th Legislative District, Illinois General Assembly. Keith listens to his constituents, cares about about their concerns and responds with action.

We experienced that caring action when neighbors contacted Keith about safety concerns of the speed of traffic coming over a hill near the intersection of our rural road with Route 9 west of Bloomington. Keith quickly went to bat for us with IDOT. They soon reduced the speed limit on Rte 9 to be more consistent with other residential areas on Rte 9 closer to Bloomington.