LETTER: Re-elect tireless Rep. Dan Brady

I write to enthusiastically support Dan Brady as our Representative for the 105th Legislative District. Since Dan was sworn in as our state representative in January, 2001, he has worked tirelessly for the people of our district helping countless members of his constituency with their concerns and issues.

He has been our strong advocate in Springfield, and he continues to work relentlessly for the people of the 105th District. Throughout the Covid crisis, Dan has been available day and night, weekends and holidays to assist those facing unprecedented challenges created by this pandemic.

Please join me in voting to reelect Dan Brady as our representative in Springfield.

Susan Fitzgerald, Bloomington

