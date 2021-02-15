LETTER: Re-elect Ward to Bloomington council

As a resident of Ward 7 in Bloomington and a life long townie, I encourage you to join me in voting for my fellow west-sider Mollie Ward, our current Bloomington city council member and a 20-year local resident.

I support Mollie because she is a caring person who wants everyone and every neighborhood in the city treated fairly and equally. As a west side homeowner, she knows the challenges of building a positive neighborhood presence and spirit. With her pastoral background, Mollie is a good listener who is open to concerns brought to her. I know Mollie and her family through our church, and I highly recommend her for this elected position.

There is a special primary on Tuesday, Feb. 23, for those of us who live on the west side in Ward 7. Voting is at the IWU Hansen Center and Mount Pisgah Church. Please join me in voting for Mollie on Febr. 23 and again in the April 6 general election.

Lisa Alvis, Bloomington

