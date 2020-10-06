LETTER: Re-elect Yoder as county coroner

We are writing this letter to endorse Kathleen Yoder for re-election for McLean County Coroner. We have been fortunate to know Kathy for about 20 years. We were emergency physicians and BroMenn Regional Medical Center Emergency Department when we worked together as a team providing emergency care to McLean County residents and those from surrounding areas. Kathy Yoder was always available and consistently acted in a professional manner.

We worked closely with the coroners and their staff during our tenure as Emergency Physicians and know it takes a special caring and detailed person to be the McLean County Coroner. She provides that caring attitude to those in need and works extremely hard to provide the details needed to be provide quality investigative work.

We have also been fortunate to know Kathy’s husband, Judge Bill Yoder. Kathy and her husband are excellent examples of hard working McLean county residents.

Kathy is very involved in many civic and charitable events in the community providing another good example to all of us. Her charitable nature and heart is always ready to listen and provide a caring response. Join us in voting for Kathleen Yoder for re-election for McLean County Coroner.

Kathy Bohn and Tom Nielsen, Bloomington

