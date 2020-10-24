LETTER: Re-elect Yoder as county coroner

I am writing in support of Kathy Yoder, current McLean County Coroner as she seeks reelection to her position. I had a privilege of working on a project with Coroner Yoder mid-summer of 2019. I observed her interaction with staff, the public and other departments. I was impressed with her professionalism and the respect that she shows to whomever she comes in contact.
In our many discussions about office operations, Yoder stressed that first and foremost, caring for the families of deceased was top on hers and staff’s minds. Secondly, she stated many times that her office speaks for those that cannot speak for themselves.
In Latin, “compati” means “suffer with.” Compassion means someone else’s heartbreak becomes your heartbreak, another’s suffering becomes your suffering. I found myself thinking that if ever a coroner showed up on my doorstep, I would want it to be Yoder or her staff because this is what they do on a daily basis. That they are willing to suffer with us, guide us, and care for us, and that practice comes from the top. It comes from their coroner.
There is no question that she is qualified for the job by her professional credentials. A PhD in Nursing from Vanderbilt University, an Advanced Practice Nurse in Neurosurgery/Research with Carle Clinic, prior faculty with IWU and ISU teaching our future medical professionals, council member of our local hospitals and nursing programs and a member of Rotary.
Yoder is an accomplished professional who worked hard for her credentials and in achieving that, started giving back to our community, to our future healthcare workers and through the coroner’s office, she gives back to us.
Please join me in supporting the past and the future efforts of Kathy Yoder as coroner of McLean County.
Cat Woods, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!