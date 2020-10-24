LETTER: Re-elect Yoder as county coroner

I am writing in support of Kathy Yoder, current McLean County Coroner as she seeks reelection to her position. I had a privilege of working on a project with Coroner Yoder mid-summer of 2019. I observed her interaction with staff, the public and other departments. I was impressed with her professionalism and the respect that she shows to whomever she comes in contact.

In our many discussions about office operations, Yoder stressed that first and foremost, caring for the families of deceased was top on hers and staff’s minds. Secondly, she stated many times that her office speaks for those that cannot speak for themselves.

In Latin, “compati” means “suffer with.” Compassion means someone else’s heartbreak becomes your heartbreak, another’s suffering becomes your suffering. I found myself thinking that if ever a coroner showed up on my doorstep, I would want it to be Yoder or her staff because this is what they do on a daily basis. That they are willing to suffer with us, guide us, and care for us, and that practice comes from the top. It comes from their coroner.