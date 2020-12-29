LETTER: Read filing before raising complaints

There've been many letters disapproving of the Texas lawsuit against defendant states over the election, with most objections over alleged fraud that was not demonstrated. I read the (40-page long) complaint and the vast majority is not about fraud, but that election officials and state employees violated their own states' laws without going through the legislature to change those laws:

"Non-legislative actors’ purported amendments to States’ duly enacted election laws, in violation of the Electors Clause’s vesting State legislatures with plenary authority regarding the appointment of presidential electors."

With specific citations of weakening or doing away with security measures required by their legislatures (although summarized):

Pennsylvania: (1) Mail-in ballots must be received by election day, but ballots were accepted three days afterwards, or without postmarks at all. (2) Illegally removed the ballots for examination prior to 7:00 a.m. on election day.

Georgia: Required multiple agreements between clerks to reject absentee ballots for being unsigned or without required information, as opposed to state law which requires that such ballots be rejected by default.