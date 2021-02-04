 Skip to main content
LETTER: Reader disappointed by cartoon
LETTER: Reader disappointed by cartoon

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I found your recent political cartoon to be disappointing and in extremely poor taste. Has nothing to do with party affiliation and everything to do with demeaning and mean-spirited characterization. Please exercise more discretion going forward.

Steve Beattie, Normal

