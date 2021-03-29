LETTER: Reasons to vote for McMillan

While there are many reasons why Brad McMillan would be an excellent addition to Normal Town Council, I’ll attempt to summarize my thoughts in three main points:

1. Brad has dedicated his career to public service. Brad is passionate about promoting ethical, principled leadership, and I have no doubt those ideals would guide every decision Brad would make on Town Council.

2. Brad is a bipartisan consensus builder. During my own college experience, Brad not only brought members of every political organization at Bradley University together to talk, but also inspired those organizations to work together on multiple civic engagement activities. Brad believes government works better when “building bridges” is prioritized over partisanship. I know Brad would put this into action every day if elected.

3. Brad brings a strong background of working with leaders at the federal, state and local levels of government. Brad served as District Chief of Staff for then-Congressman Ray LaHood, where he worked extensively on local community projects. Additionally, Brad has served on numerous statewide boards. Brad believes in the power of collaboration, and I believe his background would serve our community well.