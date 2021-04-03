LETTER: Reatin Koos, a focused leader

In 1986 I was a brand new Laborers Local 362 member, my first assignment was the new Diamond-Star Motors plant. That massive construction project opened my eyes. It launched my career as a union laborer. Many neighbors got jobs at Diamond-Star/Mitsubishi and during the Christmas shutdown I returned multiple times for renovation projects.

Today when I go to a Laborers Local 362 meeting there is a sea of new faces, all apprentices. I asked them recently, “How many of you are working at Rivian?” All but two responded. Just as I got my start 35 years ago, a whole new generation are launching construction careers thanks to Rivian.

These apprentices are much more diverse and I am appreciating them. There is a single mother with two children, a young man who recently moved here from Detroit and my son. They are spirited and hard-working.

Ten years ago there was little work and the local union was taking few apprentices. Thanks to Rivian, road renovations and wind farms there are construction jobs again in McLean County. In 2016 Marc Tiritilli told the Normal Council, “Rivian is the worst option.” Imagine those lost jobs with his attitude?