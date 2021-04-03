LETTER: Reclassify AR-15s before it's too late

The time has come. I will say it again: The time has come to treat all AR-15 assault rifles as machine guns, at time of purchase. And before all you NRA members get your feathers ruffled, I own a good number of guns myself and I also own a Smith & Wesson AR-15. So there.

I just Googled the government's requirements in order to purchase a machine gun, and I found that for a few hundred bucks, an extensive background check, being fingerprinted and with a clean record, in nine months one can purchase a newly made machine gun within a few weeks of receiving your license.

Have you noticed that most of these lowlifes that have committed these mass shootings have purchased their guns legally. When was the last time an actual MG was used in a mass shooting? Never. So the solution is simple in my eyes, change the law and require that the same requirements by the ATF for the purchase of MGs, be established for the purchase of the AR-15s, AK47s and the like. I have not problem with this, and I think the majority of Americans, and the majority of the NRA members would vote yes for such a law. (Of course, the gun manufactures would be against such a change.)