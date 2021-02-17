LETTER: Recommending Cumpston for council

As someone who has been living in Bloomington-Normal for five years now, I have had the pleasure to know Kelby Cumpston. Now that he is running for Bloomington city council's Ward 7 seat, I could not recommend him highly enough. We have worked together as members of the Bloomington Property Maintenance Review Board since I was appointed last year, and his expertise and passion is sorely needed on the council.

Bloomington is having a different type of housing crisis than most cities. Instead of skyrocketing prices like the coastal cities have been experiencing, the rental housing stock in Bloomington needs to be properly maintained. Not just for aesthetic purposes, but run-down properties are literally a health and safety hazard for tenants who live there. Kelby has made it his goal to improve the conditions of the city's housing through increased code enforcement officers and through tenant's rights education.

It is my pleasure to endorse Kelby Cumpston for Ward 7 in Bloomington. Please go vote in the primary election Feb. 23.

Noah Tang, Bloomington

