LETTER: Redistricting committee far from transparent

Kudos to Josh Barnett for his nonpartisan integrity . I strongly oppose shrinking the districts. Our representatives need to be close enough to the citizens and area they represent to know the people well and the issues and concerns.

I am dismayed, moreover, by the smarmy actions of members appointed to the redistricting committee. The public hearings are a charade — a pretense to display governmental transparency that we rightfully expect. Instead, the citizens who voice their concerns are being treated like high school students in a civics class going through the motions of government processes, while the majority of the committee apparently has made their decisions in clandestine are all meetings motivated by partisan intentions to gerrymander.