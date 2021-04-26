LETTER: Redistricting must be transparent

The League of Women Voters of McLean County is concerned by the apparently informal approach taken by the McLean County Board to reshape county district maps and representation for the board, the county’s top governing body. The League has noted a lack of easily available public information, and lack of a visible public communication effort.

Fair representation is a fundamental principle for our democracy. Since redistricting only happens every ten years, it is incumbent upon our elected officials to use an open and transparent redistricting process.

The nonpartisan League promotes transparent, unbiased, and accountable redistricting practices. These must include citizen participation and access at all levels and steps of the process. From League observations, the current effort falls short of this expectation. Even with looming deadlines, there is an opportunity to add transparency and organization.

The League urges the McLean County Board to take these minimum steps: 1) publicly release the methods and data used to draw the new district map, 2) provide the decision-making criteria to be used by the board, 3) give the public a meaningful opportunity to review and comment on actual proposals, with time for revisions, before a final vote is taken.