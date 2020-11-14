LETTER: Reevaluate your recycling habits

Every day, recyclable items are turned into a host of new products, including shoes, clothing, and new bottles or cans, giving “single-use” items multiple lives while keeping discarded items out of landfills. Recycled plastics can even be turned into carpeting and furniture. Plastic items with a triangle symbol labeled #1 or #2 (often stamped in the plastic itself surrounded by the recycling arrows) are the most easily recycled and in most demand for making new products. Plastic bottles for water and soda drinks are examples of 100 percent recyclables, as are many other “single-use” containers.