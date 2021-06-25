LETTER: Reflecting on systems of justice

A small voice in a large world, I write letters to the editors in hopes that people will reflect on themselves – not on what I write. Here is a reflection on our systems of justice.

We can see justice in two different ways. Since Roman times, Western justice has focused more on punishment for misdeeds, on laws and courts that judge guilt and innocence, and on penalties which include executions and imprisonments.

Before the Romans, in the time of the Egyptians, the Mesopotamians, and the Israelites, the philosophy about justice had a different focus. For them, created world was orderly, but human beings either developed or opposed this order – and thereby extended or offended not so much one another, as the Divine Order.

The point of justice was to restore order – more than punishing a guilty individual or group. Obviously, the ancients misunderstood much, as they were not democracies and often imposed order that they felt righteous, but we would feel “unjust” to individuals.

People want Officer Chauvin sent to jail, for instance, for life for murder. That is the traditional Roman focus on law. I would rather see him sentenced to somehow restore lives and the quality of life – to contribute blood, to participate in some medical trials of his choice, to produce literature that describes the process leading to his crime, so as to help others avoid it, reflect publishable views on racism, and in other ways create life and order which wise people in authority might find useful.

In saying this, I offer a chance to reflect on these two historical systems of justice, and not just assume that “my” assumed system of justice is not to be questioned and explored. Personally, I believe we need to hold the two in tension, maintaining the good points of each: retribution as well as restoration.

Joris Heise, Bloomington

