LETTER: Reforms needed more than amendment

Our 4.95% income tax and horrendous property taxes don’t go away with the “fair” tax. Every raise coming in the future will be calculated on a higher income base than other “progressive” states.
Witness California’s 2019 8% (yes, I said 8%) tax bracket kicked in at $91,500 in income for a married couple. This year it will rise to 9.3% in income for a couple earning $115,600.
We ain’t got enough “rich” taxpayers to dig our state out of public debt. Our un-funded public employee-pension debt will continue to increase unless tax and pension reforms are enacted.
John Wombacher, Bloomington
