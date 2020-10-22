LETTER: Reject LaHood, vote Petrilli

I'm not sure how US Rep. Darin LaHood invaded my politics, spoiling my vision of the world.
But it hurts. Painfully.
As honorary co-chair of the Illinois effort to re-elect Trump, LaHood volunteers as cheerleader for Trump's dumb ideas. I guess he won't listen to his more sensible Dad, former US Rep. Ray LaHood, who is voting for Biden.
I was first turned off to Darin LaHood when he defended Trump's hare-brained tariff to help US steel producers. Whoops. China responded by halting farm produce purchases, turning farmers into welfare queens - receiving a record $100 billion in socialist-style federal public aid over the last four years.
Then LaHood, who has declined to debate his opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Democratic Springfield lawyer George Petrilli, looked the other way when Trump separated migrant children from their parents and put them in cages as part of a new fascist U.S. policy.
LaHood's lack of empathy is astounding. What if his kids were taken by government edict? He won't answer emails.
There's a slew of questionable votes LaHood should answer to voters about. He won't. He's in hiding. I suppose polls show he's leading and he need not bother.
But his big lie is on health care: LaHood mimics GOP support to require insurers to cover pre-existing conditions. What Republicans won't tell you is that they'll also allow insurers to charge hefty premiums for it. Not so under the Democrat-favored Obamacare, which denies insurers the ability to charge different rates due to pre-existing conditions.
Voters should reject LaHood and vote Petrilli. Selfishly, it'll stop the cries in my head of those poor immigrant kids looking for a better life, and being treated like animals for their audacity.
Randy Kull, Bloomington
