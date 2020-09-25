LETTER: Reject the Fair Tax Amendment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the ballot in November you have a vote to either adopt or reject a proposed amendment to the Illinois State Constitution. I suggest you reject the amendment.

This proposed amendment eliminates the current provision in the Illinois State Constitution that Illinois state income tax rate on individuals is calculated at one rate. In other words, currently based on the Illinois State Constitution, all individuals are taxed at one rate, no matter what their income level would be. By passing this amendment to the Illinois State Constitution, your elected representatives would be able to raise all taxpayers' income tax rate(s) to the rate that they feel appropriate. The elected representatives could raise income tax rates on any group of taxpayers, including middle- and high-income, at rates without a ceiling.

Based on the information sent to all Illinois taxpayers by the Secretary of State, it states that about 97% of taxpayers will pay the same or less. It is duly noted that this statistic is not part of the amendment and purely a statistic by the pro-amendment group and is misleading in the state-supplied information from the Secretary of State. Additionally, in the information you read about only taxpayers making above $250,000 or more. This is not true nor part of the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution.