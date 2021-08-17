LETTER: Rejecting society's rules and laws

Like many of my fellow troglodytes, I’m tired of being ordered around by big government. From now on, I will decide how fast I care to drive — to hell with the ridiculous speed limits imposed on us by so called government experts.

And, another thing, I’m exercising my self rights to drive in whatever lane and whatever direction I choose; I’ll be laughing at all of you who are following big brother’s mandate and driving in the direction that has been ordered.

Just because a person failed high school civics (and maybe science, too) doesn’t mean they aren’t smart enough to exercise a little self-determination.

Terry Lindberg, Normal

