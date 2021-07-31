LETTER: Remember atrocities against natives

Time for us to know our history. This week, Secretary of the Interior Haaland has announced the Federal Boarding School Initiative to study the forcible removal of thousands of native children from their families.

The boarding school practice had its beginnings in the Indian Civilization Act of 1819 and continued well into the 20th century. The Bureau of Indian Affairs along with denominations of Christian churches created 365 boarding schools across the United States. Many native children never saw their families again. Many died. The children were forced to assimilate to white, Christian culture.

It is with sadness that I studied this history today. It is with thankfulness that we have a Sec. of Interior who is trying to make a difference in all of our lives through education. We cherish our diversity, apologize for the wrongs of our nation and churches, and recognize the inter-generational impact of the Indian Civilization Act on Native Americans.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

