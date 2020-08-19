LETTER: Remember in November what has happened

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My children are grown. I don’t have to make the gut-wrenching decision about school that millions of parents are facing right now. It’s a mess. Parents and schools are doing their best. But the blame doesn’t belong with the Governor.

Remember this... Trump threatened to withhold federal funds unless schools re-opened. That is extortion. That is a crime. He wanted none of the blame if things went badly, so he ran away from the issue. It is the same cowardly tactic he used when he dumped the handling of COVID-19 on the states; then interfered with and criticized the states’ handling, undermining states’ mandates.

Complaining that he is in charge, when he refused to take charge, is gutless. Remember that. Those are facts. Don’t blame governors who are trying to play on Trump’s ever-changing chess board. Trump wants only glory and praise without any of the effort necessary to deserve it.

Anger is understandable. Blame is misdirected. We are all living with a political gun to our heads. Remember who put it there.

Juliana Thoennes, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0